BRIEF-Shunsin Technology Holdings says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd :
* Says it wins bid for purchasing project worth 44 million yuan
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25