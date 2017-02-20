BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd
* Says two controlling shareholders plan to unload up to 24.0 million shares in the company
* Says two controlling shareholders have unloaded 15.95 million shares in the company on Feb 16-17, 2017, representing 2.5 percent total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lm1Lbd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.