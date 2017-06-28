BRIEF-Spain's Unicaja sets IPO price at 1.10 euros per share
June 28 Spain's Unicaja Banco SA :
June 28 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Qts delivers two megawatt hyperblock solution for global cloud service provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo & Co-on June 28, 2017, in connection with resolution plan, or so-called "living-will", co entered support agreement with WFC Holdings, among others
WASHINGTON, June 28 A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by investors who sued Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.