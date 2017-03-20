BRIEF-IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to C$1.75 mln
* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million
March 20 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Qts realty trust - established "at--market" program through which it may issue and sell, up to an aggregate of $300 million of company's class a common stock
* Qts realty trust inc- intends to use net proceeds from these sales for repayment of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.