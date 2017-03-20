March 20 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program

* Qts realty trust - established "at--market" program through which it may issue and sell, up to an aggregate of $300 million of company's class a common stock

* Qts realty trust inc- intends to use net proceeds from these sales for repayment of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility