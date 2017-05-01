May 1 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Q1 FFO per share $0.63

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.64

* Sees 2017 operating ffo per share in range of $2.64 to $2.76 per share

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: