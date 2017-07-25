FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
BRIEF-QTS reports Q2 operating FFO per share $0.63
July 25, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-QTS reports Q2 operating FFO per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc

* QTS reports second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $107.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.9 million

* Qts Realty Trust Inc - expecting 2017 year-over-year revenue growth to be at low end of its previously provided range of 11 - 13 pct

* Qts Realty Trust Inc says reaffirming its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $203.0 million to $211.0 million

* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 operating FFO per share of $2.66 to $2.78

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance for capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance for expected churn at high end of its historical average of 5-8 pct

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $107.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $449.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

