May 5 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:

* Buys land in Malaga and el Corredor del Henares to build 365 homes

* Says expected turnover from the new developments will be at 68 million euros ($74.6 million)

* Expects to build about 1,500 homes in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qA5maA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)