a day ago
BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
August 1, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc:

* Quad/Graphics reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Quad/Graphics Inc qtrly net sales $963.2 million versus $1.03 billion

* Quad/Graphics Inc - remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance

* Quad/Graphics Inc - "remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $985.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

