BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm announces agreement with Lifescan Inc, a Johnson & Johnson diabetes care company, to inform patient care with connected blood glucose meters
* Qualcomm Inc - companies plan to deploy 2NET solution to select physician offices in fall of 2017, and expand globally in 2018
* Qualcomm Inc - announces agreement with Lifescan Inc
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities