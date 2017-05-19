BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
May 19 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* Qualcomm Inc - intends to use proceeds to fund a portion of purchase price of Qualcomm's planned acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office