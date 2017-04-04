BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage: