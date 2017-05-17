UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Says Qualcomm seeks an order that would require defendants to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to Qualcomm
* Says also seeks declaratory relief and damages
* Qualcomm says it already filed a separate claim against apple for its unlawful interference with license agreements between Qualcomm and these manufacturers
* Qualcomm Inc says filed complaint in against FIH Mobile Ltd. And Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, Compal Electronics
* Qualcomm Inc says complaint filed for breaching license agreements, other commitments with co and "refusing to pay" for use of co's licensed technologies
* Says "our license agreements with Apple's manufacturers remain valid and enforceable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine