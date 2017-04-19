April 19 Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results gaap revenues $5.0 billion, non-gaap revenues $6.0 billion gaap eps $0.50, non-gaap eps $1.34

* Qualcomm inc - sees q3 msm chip shipments of 180 million - 200 million

* Sees q3 revenues $5.3 billion - $6.1 billion

* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted eps $0.90 - $1.15

* Sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.67 - $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $5.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qualcomm inc says apple’s contract manufacturers reported, but underpaid, royalties in q2; "however, our revenues were not negatively impacted"

* Qualcomm -guidance range for q3 eps wider than typical practice primarily due to uncertainty related to royalties by apple’s contract manufacturers

* Qualcomm-Not clear if apple’s contract manufacturers will underpay royalties owed under contracts in Q3, which could have negative impact on results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: