UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results gaap revenues $5.0 billion, non-gaap revenues $6.0 billion gaap eps $0.50, non-gaap eps $1.34
* Qualcomm inc - sees q3 msm chip shipments of 180 million - 200 million
* Sees q3 revenues $5.3 billion - $6.1 billion
* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted eps $0.90 - $1.15
* Sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.67 - $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $5.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qualcomm inc says apple’s contract manufacturers reported, but underpaid, royalties in q2; "however, our revenues were not negatively impacted"
* Qualcomm -guidance range for q3 eps wider than typical practice primarily due to uncertainty related to royalties by apple’s contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm-Not clear if apple’s contract manufacturers will underpay royalties owed under contracts in Q3, which could have negative impact on results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources