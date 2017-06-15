June 15 Qualcomm Inc-

* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition

* Qualcomm Inc - continue to be on track to conclude NXP Semiconductors​ acquisition by end of 2017

* Qualcomm - TFTC clearance includes finding that after NXP deal-close, impact on market structure is "limited" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: