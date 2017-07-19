FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Qualcomm reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.58

* Quarterly non-GAAP EPS $0.83‍​

* Quarterly GAAP revenues $5.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $5.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP revenues $5.3​ billion versus $6 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.55 - $0.65‍​

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 - $0.85

* Sees Q4 revenue‍​ $5.4 billion - $6.2 billion

* Sees Q4 MSM chip shipments 205 million - 225 million‍​

* Says financial guidance for Q4 excludes QTL revenues related to the sale of Apple products by Apple's contract manufacturers ‍​

* Q3 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP results were negatively impacted as a result of actions taken by Apple's contract manufacturers

* Says due to actions by Apple's contract manufacturers, do not believe reported device sales, estimated ranges of device shipment, meaningful in measuring QTL business‍​

* Says Q3 GAAP results included reduction in operating cash flow due to $940 million payment to Blackberry

* Says Q3 GAAP results included reduction in operating cash flow also due to $927 million payment related to Korea Free Trade Commission (KFTC) fine

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2tqQrBY Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.