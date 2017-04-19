April 19 Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm Inc - Apple's suppliers reported royalties in fiscal Q2 for sales activity in the Dec quarter, but withheld about $1 billion from their payments

* Qualcomm Inc says the amount is equal to amount Apple claims Qualcomm owes it under a separate cooperation agreement between Qualcomm and Apple