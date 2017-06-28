BRIEF-Tungtex Holdings says FY revenue HK$971 mln
Loss for year HK$120.5 million versus loss of HK$66.5 million
June 28 Quali-smart Holdings Ltd
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$787.7 million, up 2.2%
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$787.7 million, up 2.2%
* Loss for year amounted to approximately hk$94.1 million, as compared to a net loss of approximately hk$77.6 million
* FY loss attributable HK$516,000 versus profit of HK$35.8 mln
* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million