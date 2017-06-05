BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Quality Care Properties Inc
* Quality care properties - on june 2, co received $15 million from hcr manorcare rather than full $32 million in rent required to be paid on june 1 under terms of forbearance agreement
* Quality care properties - hcr manorcare informed co amount of rent paid corresponds to amount it believed to be appropriate to pay at this time - sec filing
* Quality care properties - has not yet had opportunity to form its own view with respect to recent financial information provided by hcr manorcare
* Quality care properties inc - continues to be in discussions with hcr manorcare about its lease default and a potential out-of-court restructuring
* Quality care properties inc - believes that an out-of-court restructuring will require a substantial reduction in hcr manorcare's liabilities
* Quality care properties - as part of discussions, co is considering all alternatives, including full equity ownership of hcr manorcare
* Quality care properties - if equity ownership of hcr manorcare is completed, it is likely to result in co no longer retaining its reit status
* Quality care properties - if equity ownership of hcr manorcare is completed, co expects to restructure hcr manorcare's operations to create a sustainable business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.