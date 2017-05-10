BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital
May 10 Qualstar Corp:
* QUALSTAR REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017
* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9.1 PERCENT TO $2.4 MILLION
* QUALSTAR CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.