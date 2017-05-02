French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Qualys Inc
* Qualys announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $55.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $225 million to $228 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 12 to 14 percent
* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $226.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: