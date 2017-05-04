BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Quantum Corp
* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors
* Quantum corp - sanchez and rothman were appointed to quantum's board as part of an agreement co reached with viex capital advisors in early march
* Quantum corp says sanchez and rothman replaced current board members john mutch and jon gacek; gacek remains president and ceo of quantum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.