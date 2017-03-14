EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Quantum Genomics SA:
* Quantum genomics announces positive data from new preclinical studies with QGC001
* Remains on track to submit in coming months an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a phase II clinical study in targeted population of hypertensive patients in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: