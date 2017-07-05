July 5Quantum Hi-tech China Biological Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 35.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 32.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are improved operating income and increased raw material price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xALWRX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)