June 12 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Chempartner for 2.38 billion yuan ($350.10 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 665.5 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tbUNIq

($1 = 6.7981 Chinese yuan renminbi)