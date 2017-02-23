UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological Co Ltd :
* Says it will fully acquire a pharmaceutical R&D firm to hold 100 percent stake in the target company
* Major Assets Reorganization Framework Agreement was signed between the two companies
* Further details remain to be determined
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M4VuAH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources