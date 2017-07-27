FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quark Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of QPI-1002
July 27, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Quark Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Quark Pharmaceuticals:

* reports positive results from phase 2 trial of QPI-1002 for prophylaxis of acute kidney injury following cardiac surgery

* says primary and multiple secondary endpoints met in phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

* says statistically significant reduction in AKI incidence following cardiac surgery was demonstrated in phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

* says QPI-1002 appears to be well tolerated with no safety issues identified

* says QPI-1002 is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical study for reduction of DGF incidence and severity Source text for Eikon:

