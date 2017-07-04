BRIEF-Topfield lowers conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,963 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,963 won/share from 3,138 won/share
July 4 Quarto Group Inc:
* Results will be even more second-half weighted than in previous years
* Seen a soft retail environment in first half of year in both domestic markets
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
July 5 Alticast Corp : * Says it will repurchase 600,000 common shares * Says repurchase amount is 2.36 billion won * Says repurchase period from July 6 to Oct. 5