UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 QUBICGAMES SA
* SAYS BUYS 14.66 PERCENT IN PLANTATOR SA
* SAYS PLANTATOR SA BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANY, NOOBZ PL SP. Z O.O.
* PLANTATOR GETS PLN 499,975 FINANCING FOR MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT OF TOTAL TANK SIMULATOR GAME
* GOAL IS TO APPLY FOR LISTING OF PLANTATOR ON NEW CONNECT AND RAISE FUNDS FOR FURTHER COMPUTER GAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources