March 29 QubicGames SA:

* As a part of its revised 2017-2018 strategy, the company to produce premium games for PC/MAC, Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

* It also plans to set up a capital group

* Plans to set up a company named AdoptMyGame SA on the eve of Q2 and Q3

* Plans to set up a company named QubicMobile on the eve of Q2 and Q3