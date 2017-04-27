BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017
April 27 Quest For Growth NV:
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
* Q1 profit after taxes EUR 15.5 million versus loss EUR 3.9 million year ago
* Q1 gross operating income eur 15.8 million versus loss eur 3.1 million year ago
* Net asset value at March 31 was EUR 9.93 per share
* In Q1 2017, return on equity stood at 11.5 percent (related to net asset value at end of prior FY)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.