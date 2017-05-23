May 23 QUEST HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS ITS 55 PERCENT SUBSIDIARY <QUEST ENERGETIKI KTIMATIKI AEBE> ACQUIRES 99 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF <XYLADES ENERGYKI EE> FOR A PRICE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION

* SAYS THE COMPANY <XYLADES ENERGEIAKI EE> HAS A 2 MWP PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER STATION IN LARISSA Source text: bit.ly/2rd36Xp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)