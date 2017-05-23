BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 QUEST HOLDINGS SA:
* SAYS ITS 55 PERCENT SUBSIDIARY <QUEST ENERGETIKI KTIMATIKI AEBE> ACQUIRES 99 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF <XYLADES ENERGYKI EE> FOR A PRICE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION
* SAYS THE COMPANY <XYLADES ENERGEIAKI EE> HAS A 2 MWP PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER STATION IN LARISSA Source text: bit.ly/2rd36Xp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.