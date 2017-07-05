July 5 Quest Rare Minerals Ltd-
* Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a
proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)
* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - filed a notice of intention to
make a proposal pursuant to provisions of part iii of bankruptcy
and insolvency act
* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - dirk naumann, president and
ceo, has joined board of directors of company, neil wiener
resigned as a director
* Quest Rare Minerals - pricewaterhousecoopers has been
appointed as trustee in co's proposal proceedings; will assist
co in its restructuring efforts
