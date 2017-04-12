Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 12 Quest Holdings SA:
* Submitted to the Athens Stock Exchange an application of its unit Briq Properties for the listing of its shares in the main market
Source text: bit.ly/2o4y9yH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING
* Says it and unit received subsidy of 29.9 million yuan from government