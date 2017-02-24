REFILE-BRIEF-iAlbatros Group shares suspended from trading - WSE
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
Feb 24 Quest Holdings SA:
* To discuss in shareholder meeting capital reduction to 2.30 euros ($2.44) per share, return shares of BriQ Properties to shareholders
Source text: bit.ly/2lyZvPk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer