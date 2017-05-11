UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 11 Questerre Energy Corp
* Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
* Entered into agreement to acquire 103,751 common shares of Red Leaf at US$60 per common share
* Acquisition price for interest in Red Leaf $60 per common share and contingent payment of $12.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.