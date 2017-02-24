BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares
OSLO Feb 24 Canada oil and gas firm Questerre:
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
* This growth has been entirely in the Montney which currently represents approximately 90 pct of our total reserves
* The before tax NPV-10 pct estimated for the corporate proved and probable reserves using McDaniel’s year-end 2016 price forecast is $155.59 million
* Reserves Assessment and Evaluation of its oil and natural gas properties, as evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. with an effective date of December 31, 2016
* Plans to participate in up to 8 (2.0 net) additional wells at Kakwa in 2017For full Q4 report: file:///C:/Users/U8018554/Downloads/170223_QEC_Press_Release.pdf
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Bold Ventures Inc - reports that option to earn up to a 60% interest in lac surprise project has terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: