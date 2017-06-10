BRIEF-CACI International sees 2018 EPS $6.52 - $6.84
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges
June 9 Questfire Energy Corp:
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges
* Mitek names SaaS veteran Jeff Davison as chief financial officer
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc