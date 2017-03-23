BRIEF-Adesto Technologies prices public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
March 23 Quicklogic Corp:
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $1.50per share
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).