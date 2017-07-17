FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage assets
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp

* Quidel Corp - ‍accretive transactions extend Quidel's market leadership and position it for future growth​

* Quidel Corp- ‍transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing​

* Quidel Corp - to buy Triage business and B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) business for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration​

* Quidel Corp - ‍transactions are to be financed with cash plus committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

* Quidel Corp - ‍Quidel will distribute Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.