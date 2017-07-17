BRIEF-Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage assets

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp
* Quidel Corp - accretive transactions extend Quidel's market leadership and position it for future growth
* Quidel Corp- transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing
* Quidel Corp - to buy Triage business and B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) business for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration
* Quidel Corp - transactions are to be financed with cash plus committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
* Quidel Corp - Quidel will distribute Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors