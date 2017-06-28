COLUMN-Europe set to be natural gas kingmaker as LNG booms: Russell
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u
June 28 Quidel Corp:
* Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for its point-of-care sofia 2 instrument for use with sofia respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
BRUSSELS, June 28 (BRUSSELS) - Google's clash with EU antitrust enforcers has echoes of Microsoft's decade-long regulatory battle, a legacy that parent company Alphabet should bear in mind as it considers challenging the Commission, lawyers and fund managers said.