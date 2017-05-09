BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Quinstreet Inc
* Quinstreet reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $79.2 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Quinstreet - for fiscal Q4, expect revenue to grow in low single digit percentages both year-over- year and sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia