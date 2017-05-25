BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc
* Quintiles IMS announces pricing of secondary public offering
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says priced underwritten, secondary public offering of 10.5 million shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says intends to repurchase from underwriter a number of shares having an aggregate value of approximately $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing