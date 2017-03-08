March 8 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc:

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing

* Quintiles IMS Holdings- amendment to refinance all of outstanding term b loans under credit agreement with extended, repriced term b loan facility

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- under amendment extended term b loans will mature in 2024

* Quintiles IMS Holdings - elected to reallocate amount outstanding under term b loan facilities such that $1.2 billion of term b loans is in u.s. Dollars

* Quintiles IMS - under amendment, interest rate margin on term b loans denominated in usd bearing interest based on libor reduced by 0.50 pct to 2.00 pct