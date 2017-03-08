March 8 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc:
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into
an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* Quintiles IMS Holdings- amendment to refinance all of
outstanding term b loans under credit agreement with extended,
repriced term b loan facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- under amendment extended term
b loans will mature in 2024
* Quintiles IMS Holdings - elected to reallocate amount
outstanding under term b loan facilities such that $1.2 billion
of term b loans is in u.s. Dollars
* Quintiles IMS - under amendment, interest rate margin on
term b loans denominated in usd bearing interest based on libor
reduced by 0.50 pct to 2.00 pct
Source text - bit.ly/2mifh04
Further company coverage: