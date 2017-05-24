BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc:
* Quintiles -on may 24, 2017, board increased stock authorization under its previously approved equity repurchase program by $1 billion
* Quintiles -after giving effect to increase, company has authority to repurchase approximately $1.15 billion of shares of common stock as of may 24, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2qhjO45 Further company coverage:
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.