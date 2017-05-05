French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 5 Corporation Capital Quinto Real:
* Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas Gold Project in Brazil
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - pursuant to agreement, company won't have to pay a penalty fee for termination of agreement
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - currently pursuing negotiations with other parties to acquire "promising gold properties"
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real -terminated agreement with Americas Gold Corp, Sa, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor Empreendimentos E Participacoes Sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.