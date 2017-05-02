BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Qumu Corp
* Qumu announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q1 revenue $6.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $6.5 million to $7.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $31 million to $34 million
* Qumu Corp - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in range of $(9.5) million to $(8.0) million
* Qumu Corp - Expects that it will be cash flow breakeven for second half of 2017
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited