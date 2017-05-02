May 2 Qumu Corp

* Qumu announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Q1 revenue $6.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $6.5 million to $7.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $31 million to $34 million

* Qumu Corp - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in range of $(9.5) million to $(8.0) million

* Qumu Corp - Expects that it will be cash flow breakeven for second half of 2017