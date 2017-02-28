Feb 28 Qumu Corp

* Qumu announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees q1 loss per share $0.34 to $0.39

* Q4 revenue $9.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $10 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $7.0 million to $8.0 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $31 million to $34 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qumu corp - sees fy loss per share $1.12 to $0.97

* Qumu corp - expects that it will be cash flow breakeven for second half of 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: