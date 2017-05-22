May 22 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $5.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $33 million to $34 million

* Quotient ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.69

* Quotient ltd sees fy 2018 capital expenditures in range of $25-$30 million

* Quotient ltd - sees fy 2018 operating loss in range of $63 to $68 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.74, revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S