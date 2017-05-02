BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Quotient Technology Inc
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Q1 revenue $72.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $307 million to $317 million
* Quotient Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue view $71.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Technology Inc - Outlook for full year 2017 remains unchanged
* FY2017 revenue view $313.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited