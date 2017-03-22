BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Qurient Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent about pharmaceutically active pyrazolo-triazine derivatives
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QqqbK2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)